Upgrade your pre‑roll lineup with the clean‑burn favorite from Elements. These 109 mm king‑size cones feature a 26 mm tip and accommodate up to 1.25 g of flower—perfect for shareable sessions and high‑volume production runs. Pressed from ultra‑thin, unrefined rice fibers, Elements cones burn exceptionally slow, leaving virtually zero ash so your terpene profile—not paper—takes center stage.

