Green Crunch Accounting is a full-service accounting company offering all aspects of accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, and CFO services for your cannabis business. You are in this industry because of your passion. Our passion is making sure our clients business books are clean, organized, and legal. We are your partner with all aspects of your business accounting, working with you and your CPA to make sure you are compliant and audit ready. Our team has several decades of combined experience helping small businesses with their accounting needs. We are passionate about the cannabis plant, the industry, and our love of numbers and accounting. We are committed to helping our clients stay legal and compliant with immaculate books.