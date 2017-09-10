About this strain
Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.
Burmese Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Green Dragon Extracts
Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.
