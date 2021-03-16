About this strain
Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.
Gelatti effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Green Dragon Extracts
Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant.
Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained.
Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent.
Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.
