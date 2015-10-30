Green Dragon Extracts
Poochie Love Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
Poochie Love effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
21% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
