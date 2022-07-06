Our original Milk Chocolate infused with BHO for that extra kick comes in 100mg and 200mg. 25mg of THC per square. Effects usually take anywhere from 20 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.. But when it does hit you, be ready for strong effects to take place right away. We recommend that you start with no more then one square and only a half of a square if you are new to using THC infused edibles. These chocolates can produce a very heavy high so be ready to medicate accordingly to your own personal preference.