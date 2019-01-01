 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Pure Michigan Clean Cannabis

Premium Chocolates are made with even better chocolate & infused with quality distillate.
Try our delicious Gummies that you won't be able to get enough of.
Original Chocolates made with BHO for that extra kick you've been looking for.
About Green Drop Edibles

We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.

Candy

Chocolates

Available in

United States, Michigan