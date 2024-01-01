Loading...

Green Gear Solutions

Product image for Tomb Raider
Flower
Tomb Raider
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 32.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Banana Candy
Flower
Alien Banana Candy
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 34.74%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Abomination
Flower
Abomination
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 31.15%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Breathtaker
Flower
Breathtaker
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 28.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Breath Taker
Flower
Breath Taker
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 24.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tacky Glue Gold
Flower
Tacky Glue Gold
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 19.85%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for Starkiller x I95 Stardawg Gold
Flower
Starkiller x I95 Stardawg Gold
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 20.4152%
CBD 0%
Product image for Humble Pie
Flower
Humble Pie
by Green Gear Solutions
THC 29.02%
CBD 0.09%