About this product

This 1.5" 4-part mini grinder is perfect for on the go grinding. It's small, compact size allows you to throw it in purse or tuck it in your pocket and take it with you, while still having the grinding ability of a premium grinder. Unlike 2- or 3-part grinders that do not have pollen screens, our grinder has a pollen screen, allowing you to save pollen even when you are on the go.



1.5" diameter

CNC aircraft aluminum

18 diamond cut teeth for optimal shredding

4 part design includes pollen screen and catch chamber

Free pollen scraper included