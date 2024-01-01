Green Gone Detox’s 2-Day THC Detox Kit is ideal for occasional THC users (1-3 times a month) looking to quickly cleanse their system. This rapid detox kit boosts your body’s natural ability to eliminate THC, ensuring a thorough detox in just 48 hours. Comes with 5 test strips and our detox guide. Unlike other detox methods that try to mask THC metabolites, our 2-Day THC detox uses a dietary supplement with ingredients that actively speed up your body’s ability to metabolize cannabis.





