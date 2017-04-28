Loading…
Albert Walker Live Resin 1g

by Green Haven
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Albert Walker

Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
