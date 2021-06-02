Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Fruit Punch Pre-rolls 7.2g 12-pack

by Green Haven
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

Fruit Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Haven
Green Haven
Shop products
Green Haven