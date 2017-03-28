About this strain
Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.
Lime Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!