About this product
Certified Organic, Certified Quality.
We partnered with Colorado State University to develop a strand of seed with the highest concentration of CBD in the country. All of our CBD is sourced from our US organic farms, guaranteeing a consistent product.
Every finished batch goes through a final test ensuring our CBD concentration listed. All finished batches of CBD are documented with those results.
2X Size (60mL)
CO2 Extraction
Truly 0% THC
We partnered with Colorado State University to develop a strand of seed with the highest concentration of CBD in the country. All of our CBD is sourced from our US organic farms, guaranteeing a consistent product.
Every finished batch goes through a final test ensuring our CBD concentration listed. All finished batches of CBD are documented with those results.
2X Size (60mL)
CO2 Extraction
Truly 0% THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!