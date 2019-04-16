Great source of relief from pain, soreness, and inflammation. Since it doesn’t have to go through the digestive tract, localized relief can happen much faster.



100% Organic

Non-GMO



Natural Hemp Cannabidiol (250 mg), Beeswax, Shea Butter, Olive Oil, MCT Coconut Oil, Camphor Oil, Arnica Oil, Vitamin E, Essential Peppermint, Clove Bud Oil



A great way to receive the benefits from CBD without having to ingest it is through our balm. Studies have shown that the skin possesses a robust capacity to synthesize and respond to CBD.



Contains 250 mg of CBD. Net weight 2.0 oz