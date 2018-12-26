Excellent products begin with clean water. We use a state of the art purification system to ensure our water is the cleanest. Combined with our water, we use our unique Nano CBD processing which allows Green Infused to produce a stable water-soluble CBD water with a natural citrus taste. Our bottles have 5 mg of CBD oil, with a bioequivalent to 30mg of true Nano CBD for a 5 million certified Nanograms of CBD as formulated