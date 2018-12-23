Enhanced Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG



The first and highest quality Enhanced CBD + CBG US organic spray on the market containing CBD (cannabidiol) oil and high concentrations of CBG (cannabigerol) oil.



This CBD and CBG oil is a full plant (broad spectrum) containing all the complimenting cannabinoids and terpenes available while still containing 0% THC.



CBG oil has been found to activate the CB1 receptors of the endocannabinoid system and impacts the central nervous system



Our Enhanced sprays have been improved by utilizing liposomes.



It works with the digestive system to allow the active ingredient (in this case CBD oil + CBG oil) to pass through with minimal breakdown. Studies have shown that a liposome can increase the active ingredient absorption by as much as 500%.



Truly THC Free.