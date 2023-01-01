Green Monké Tropical Citrus is a lightly sparkling, emerald green waterfall of flavour bursting with pineapple, grapefruit, and yuzu notes. This crowd-pleasing flavour has a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio, 25 calories, and 5g of sugar, and is vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

Tropical Citrus was named the “best-tasting THC drink in California” in June 2021 by The Daily Dot and made Thrillist’s Best Cannabis Edibles of 2021 across the United States in December 2021. It’s a delicious infused soda that’s perfect for happy hour.



Crafted using the industry leader’s (Vertosa) 2:1 ratio (6mg CBD and 3mg THC) micro-encapsulation emulsion so you feel high faster, providing an effervescent, social high with quick onset. Our Delta 9 THC isolate comes from the hybrid Sensi-Star strain comprising about 70 percent Indica and 30 percent Sativa.



3mg THC | 6mg CBD | 25 calories | 5 g sugar | Vegan and Gluten Free

Show more