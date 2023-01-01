

This fast-acting broad-spectrum CBD oil has all of the essential cannabinoids from the hemp plant excluding THC. Creating a potency of 3000 MG has been a goal in the CBD industry for years and Green Planet is happy to present this pure, high-quality tincture for all individuals looking to improve their health and wellness in a natural way.



This oil is best used daily for maximum results such as pain relief, improved sleep patterns, reduced anxiety and depression, and stimulated metabolism.

