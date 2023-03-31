Using only the highest quality of hemp-derived CBG extract, Green Planet has created these delicious gummy rings. The proprietary infusion method we use allows for the most accurate dosing without compromising a mouthwatering, natural flavoring. Each tasty gummy has 20mg of CBG packed and ready for you to enjoy. Our CBG gummies are made of 100% natural ingredients.
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
Visit us at one of our locations on the Las Vegas Strip today! 📍Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino 📍Fashion Show Mall