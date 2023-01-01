Green Planet New THC Boosted Full Spectrum Tinctures, the perfect addition to your wellness routine. Each tincture comes in three sizes (15ml, 30ml, and 60ml), providing flexibility and convenience to suit your lifestyle.



Our Full Spectrum Tinctures are made with the legal amount of THC, so you can enjoy the full benefits of the hemp plant. They are infused with natural plant extracts, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, to provide a potent and effective formula.



At Green Planet, we prioritize transparency and quality. That's why our tinctures undergo third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We are proud to share the results with you, so you can trust the quality of our product.



We offer three delicious flavors to choose from: natural, chocolate & mint, and vanilla. Whether you prefer a classic taste or a unique twist, our tinctures are sure to please your taste buds.



Our Full Spectrum Tinctures are easy to use and absorb quickly, making them a great addition to your daily routine. They can be taken sublingually, added to your favorite drink, or used in recipes.



Overall, Green Planet Full Spectrum Tinctures are a reliable and effective option for those seeking the benefits of CBD and other natural plant compounds. Try them today and experience the power of nature in every drop!



Additionally, we are proud to use non-GMO, all-natural ingredients in our Full Spectrum Tinctures. Our flavorings are derived from natural sources, ensuring a pure and delicious taste.



We are committed to using only the highest quality hemp, which is why our tinctures are made from hemp grown in the USA. Our hemp is carefully selected and cultivated to ensure it meets our rigorous standards for purity and potency.



At Green Planet, we believe in the power of nature to promote wellness and vitality. That's why we are dedicated to providing you with the best possible products to support your health and well-being. Our Full Spectrum Tinctures are a testament to this commitment and we are confident you will love them as much as we do!

