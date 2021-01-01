About this product

Hydro Fuel is a premier 2 part nutrient system containing all primary, secondary and essential micro-nutrients necessary to encourage robust vegetative growth and heavy dense flowers and fruit. Hydro Fuel Grow and Bloom formula can be used in both hydroponics or recirculating systems and soil/soilless run to waste systems. This is sold as a set. This includes 2 separate bottles. Both A and B formula’s.