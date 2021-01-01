About this product

Fully FDIC insured bank account with ability to have a debit card, checks, ach payments, just like your your personal bank account to all 50 states.



This account is all backed and regulated with in the United States and you are able to recieve deposits from our credit card processing services too with your bank account we can offer.



Please call or send an email to learn more at 800.884.7131 or Jon@greenpoweredsolution.com