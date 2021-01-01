About this product

Need some variety in your life? Illuminati CBD gummies are enhanced with the same quality all Illuminati products are well known for. Enjoy 5 different types of gummies to get you through 1000 mg of delicious CBD goodness! Comes with 20 GUMMIES TOTAL. Contains GUMMY WORMS, SOUR GUMMY WORMS, BLUE RASPBERRY PUFFS, WATERMELON SLICES, AND PEACH RINGS.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Fruit Pectin, Natural and Artificial Flavors , Vegetable Oil (Palm), Carnauba Leaf Wax, FD&C Red #40, Yellow #5, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Hemp Oil