Green Revolution
Journey (Sativa) Tincture 100mg
About this product
Take a journey with our uplifting and energetic Sativa Water Tincture. Elevate your day with good vibes and focus. Infused with our Fly steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.
Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage or can be consumed sublingually. You can make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to Tea, Coffee, or Water. Each 1 oz. bottle comes with a dropper for easy measurement.
We extract our ultra pure Cannabis Oils from full-flower, stem, inner bark and roots using the cleanest CO2 and organic alcohol extraction methods.
Sugar-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Dyes. Made with Sun Grown, Pesticide Free Cannabis
100mg THC
