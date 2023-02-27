About this product
Balanced relaxation, calmness, euphoria, and tranquility. 1:1 CBD:THC Ratio is considered highly effective for pain relief and a multitude of other conditions with minimal impairment.
Green Revolution’s Full Synergy Serum capture the full spectrum of alkaloids, cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and other adaptogenic compounds in cannabis to give you the whole plant advantage with complete purity.
Our ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids’ (TLC) standardization protocol utilizes multi-phase CO2 and organic cane alcohol extraction methods for unparalleled consistency, efficacy, and purity.
Zero Additives
Heat & Fracture Resistant Graduated Glass Syringe
Made in a WSDA & Clean Green Certified Facility
Directions: Start low and go slow. Begin with a 1/8th inch sized portion (half a grain of rice). Wait 90 minutes before increasing. If oil is too thick, warm the syringe with body heat or run it under warm tap water to decrease viscosity. Unscrew bottom half of plastic cap and dispense directly.
About this brand
Green Revolution
At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you.
“For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few”
The Whole Plant for the Whole You.
Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun.
This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment.
We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003056
C11-0001122-LIC