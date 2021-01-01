Green Revolution
1:1 Water Tincture 200mg
About this product
Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage or can be consumed sublingually. You can make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to Tea, Coffee, or Water. Each 1 oz. bottle comes with a dropper for easy measurement.
We extract our ultra pure Cannabis Oils from full-flower, stem, inner bark and roots using the cleanest CO2 and organic alcohol extraction methods.
Sugar-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Dyes. Made with Sun Grown, Pesticide Free Cannabis.
Utilizes our proprietary ‘Terpene Love Cannabinoid (TLC)’ selection process.
100mg CBD + 100mg THC. 200mg Total Cannabinoids
We extract our ultra pure Cannabis Oils from full-flower, stem, inner bark and roots using the cleanest CO2 and organic alcohol extraction methods.
Sugar-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Dyes. Made with Sun Grown, Pesticide Free Cannabis.
Utilizes our proprietary ‘Terpene Love Cannabinoid (TLC)’ selection process.
100mg CBD + 100mg THC. 200mg Total Cannabinoids
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!