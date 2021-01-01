About this product

Find your happiest self with our unique sublingual spray that contains 5mg CBG and 100mg THC. This blissful blend is great for everyday use. Infused with our Elevate steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.

Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes

Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, organic lemon essential oil, and St. John’s Wort extract.

100mg THC + 5mg CBG