Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Revolution

Green Revolution

20:1 Happiest Self Sublingual Spray 100mg

Product rating:

About this product

Find your happiest self with our unique sublingual spray that contains 5mg CBG and 100mg THC. This blissful blend is great for everyday use. Infused with our Elevate steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.
Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.
Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes
Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, organic lemon essential oil, and St. John’s Wort extract.
100mg THC + 5mg CBG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!