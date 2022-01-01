Made in a dedicated gluten-free facility and packed with 5mg of protein, the Hemp Crisp Protein Cookies are a balanced nutritious cannabis-infused power snack designed to fuel both mind and body. They are so delicious you’ll never guess they are gluten-free.



Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.