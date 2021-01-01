About this product

Green Revolution’s Indica Serum is created using Full-Flower, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods. Our serum is triple filtered and redundantly tested to ensure the highest quality clean cannabis oil free of all mycotoxins, microbial, and residual solvents. This standardization process captures the rich and vibrant profiles of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and alkaloids of our TLC Elevate experience.



Directions: Start low and go slow. Begin with a 1/8th inch sized portion (half a grain of rice). Wait 90 minutes before increasing. If oil is too thick, warm the syringe with body heat or run it under warm tap water to decrease viscosity. Unscrew bottom half of plastic cap and dispense directly.



Each syringe contains 1000mg Activated Cannabis Oil