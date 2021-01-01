About this product

A revolutionary filtered joint using meticulously selected strains blended together for a particular taste and a specific result. Every Joystick is a blend of four or five different strains. Made with the highest quality terpene rich flower placed inside hemp-based paper with a biodegradable high-flow crutch, tipped with a touch of pure CO2 oil and kief, allowing for a consistent tasteful burn.



We source cannabis grown by the passionate farmers of the Revolutionary Farmers Alliance who love the plant and love the industry. Cared for by master growers who pay close attention to the plant, harvested and cured in highly controlled environments, and then packaged with love and care to be transported and blended by our blend master.



Joysticks come in a multitude of purchasing options, 2 Pack, 5 Pack, 6:5 pack cartons or 10:2 pack cartons. Each Joystick is 0.9 grams of premium sourced cannabis flower. Every pack comes with a Boveda 2-way humidity control pack for maximum freshness and the fullest terpene profile.