About this product

Mojjos are the perfect sidekick for wherever life takes you. The ultimate cannabis-infused candy with reintroduced cannabis-derived terpenes profiles and a 5:1 ratio for an enjoyable and tasty edible experience.

Fast absorbing, long lasting, and flavorful!

Each Mojjo is scored in the center for accurate micro-dosing.

Tins come with 10 individually wrapped cannabis-infused candies.

Made with full-flower, sun-grown, pesticide-free, standardized full-spectrum oil blends extracted with CO2 and organic cane alcohol extraction methods.

Utilizes Green Revolution’s ‘Terpenes Love Cannabinoids Standardization Profiles’ for a rich and vibrant terpene and cannabinoid profiles.

Cannabis should be fun and delicious!

Easily shareable with friends over the age of 21!

Just unwrap and Eat!



120mg Total Cannabinoids Per Package: 100mg CBD + 20mg THC

Each Candy Contains 10mg CBD + 2mg THC