About this product

Muscle Melt Gel is a fast-acting infused warming lotion with 150mg THC + 150mg CBD in an easy-to-use, no-mess pump jar. Muscle Melt Gel is the perfect addition to any gym bag, travel bag, or backpack.



When rubbed onto the skin, the non-greasy, non-oily lotion quickly absorbs into the skin with a gentle warming sensation that will soothe your muscles and melt your worries away. Ingredients such as capsicum, aloe vera, arnica, wintergreen, and ginger are well-known for their anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects which are especially helpful when it comes to soothing tired aching muscles.



With so many powerful and nutritive ingredients, Muscle Melt Gel is the hardest working topical for everyday athletes looking to ease sore muscles after exercising, managing chronic pain, and reducing inflammation.



300mg Total Cannabinoids: 150mg THC + 150mg CBD 1:1 Ratio