About this product

With 5mg CBG and 100mg THC, this coconut oil-based sublingual spray provides a calming experience for any active or fast-paced moment. Infused with our Chill steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.

Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes

Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, organic lemon essential oil, and kava kava extract.

100mg THC + 5mg CBG