About this product

This concentrated water tincture contains 250mg CBD for fast-acting relief with a delightful lemon taste. Infused with our Relief steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.

With 12.5mg CBD and 0.25mg THC in each dropper, Relief 250 can be added to any daily routine without the intoxicating effects of THC.

Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage or can be consumed sublingually. You can make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to Tea, Coffee, or Water. Each 1 oz. bottle comes with a dropper for easy measurement.

We extract our ultra pure Cannabis Oils from full-flower, stem, inner bark and roots using the cleanest CO2 and organic alcohol extraction methods.

Sugar-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Dyes. Made with Sun Grown, Pesticide Free Cannabis

250mg CBD + 5mg THC. 255mg Total Cannabinoids 50:1 CBD:THC Ratio. Best selling tincture in WA two years running.