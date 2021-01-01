About this product

This remarkable spray tincture utilizes the restorative and relief properties of CBD. The small amount of THC serves as an activator for the CBD to interact with your endocannabinoid system.



Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discreet and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.



Each spray contains 2.5mg CBD + 0.125mg THC for easy measurement and accuracy.



100mg CBD + 10mg THC - 10:1 CBD:THC Ratio