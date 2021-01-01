About this product

Green Revolution’s Sativa Serum is created using Full-Flower, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods. Our serum is triple filtered and redundantly tested to ensure the highest quality clean cannabis oil free of all mycotoxins, microbial, and residual solvents. This standardization process captures the rich and vibrant profiles of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and alkaloids of our TLC Relief experience.



Directions: Start low and go slow. Begin with a 1/8th inch sized portion (a half grain of rice). Wait 90 minutes before increasing. If oil is too thick, warm the syringe with body heat or run under warm tap water to decrease viscosity. Unscrew bottom half of plastic cap and dispense directly. This product has not been approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.



Each syringe contains 1000mg Activated Cannabis Oil