About this product

Control your wellness through Green Revolution’s activated whole-plant CBD full synergy serum- our extra strength formula is packed with more CBD! Our pesticide-free CBD serum is easier to use than other RSOs regarding viscosity, taste and a new measurable oral tanker.



Green Revolution’s Full Synergy Serum capture the full spectrum of alkaloids, cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and other adaptogenic compounds in cannabis to give you the whole plant advantage with complete purity.



Our ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids’ (TLC) standardization protocol utilizes multi-phase CO2 and organic cane alcohol extraction methods for unparalleled consistency, efficacy, and purity.



Zero Additives

Heat & Fracture Resistant Graduated Glass Syringe

Made in a WSDA & Clean Green Certified Facility