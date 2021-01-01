About this product

300mg CBD + 3mg THC



Made with soothing aloe vera, shea butter, and other therapeutic ingredients, Solace is a powerful combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and nutritive ingredients that provide rapid localized relief for uncomfortable muscles, joints, and skin. Utilizing our Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids Standardization protocol, Solace contains our Relief terpene profile that helps speed up the absorption of cannabinoids and other nutritive and therapeutic ingredients into the skin.



Ingredients such as hemp seed oil, coconut oil, and argan oil help moisturize skin while the CBD and other cannabinoids penetrate deep into the skin. Whether you’re struggling with itchy, dry skin, muscle pain, and soreness, or chronic pain, Solace allows you to continue your active lifestyle unhindered.



Available in 3oz and 1oz jars with a 100:1 ratio of CBD:THC.