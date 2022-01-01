These decadent cake bites are a perfect combination of sweet and creamy flavors. Streusel topping makes these delicious & potent morsels even sweeter.



Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.

Our Green Baker utilizes our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ ELEVATE, (Hybrid) experience to help elevate your moments.