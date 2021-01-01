Green Rush Solutions Inc.
50 Grams Per Day (250 Plants)
About this product
We offer you navigation through the entire cultivation process right up until you have the medicine ready for your consumption. Green Rush can go as far as finding you a facility to produce your cannabis, or matching you with a designated grower.
We offer education on different and possibly more effective methods of consumption such as juicing, topical creams and salves, edibles, capsules, tinctures, concentrates etc.
