Rosin is a concentrate made by applying heat and pressure to the marijuana flower. This process squeezes out a translucent resinous sap, which can then be smoked or dabbed. One reason it has gained notoriety is that it's a solventless technique, meaning the extraction process does not require chemicals.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.