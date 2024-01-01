Sativa dominant hybrid Dense and frosty buds. Euphoric and relaxed effects with the main terpenes being B-caryophyllene/myrcene.
Dense and frosty buds. Euphoric and relaxed effects with the main terpenes being B-caryophyllene/myrcene cherry punch #11 -( cherry ak 47 x purple punch f2) A sativa hybrid from symbiotic genetics with neurological, stimulating, and active effects. The most prominent flavor notes are fruity, vanilla, and earth. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, myrcene and pinene. Our consumers love this strain for its beautiful cherry red purple coloring.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.