Sativa dominant hybrid Dense and frosty buds. Euphoric and relaxed effects with the main terpenes being B-caryophyllene/myrcene.



cherry punch #11 -( cherry ak 47 x purple punch f2) A sativa hybrid from symbiotic genetics with neurological, stimulating, and active effects. The most prominent flavor notes are fruity, vanilla, and earth. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, myrcene and pinene. Our consumers love this strain for its beautiful cherry red purple coloring.

