Chocolate Chip Cookie

by Green Stampede
THC —CBD —

About this product

46.78mg THC Chocolate Chip Cookie
THC distillate is a highly potent cannabis oil produced during a distillation process that extracts THC — the active cannabinoid compound responsible for inducing a high — from the cannabis plant itself.
This complex process results in a final product that could be considered one of the purest forms of THC.
Distillate is the base ingredient of most edibles . Edible cannabis travels first to your stomach then to your liver before getting into your bloodstream and brain. You will feel effects within 30 minutes to 2 hours of ingesting. Full effects can peak within 4 hours. Effects can last up to 12 hours after use. Some residual effects can last up to 24 hours.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Stampede
Green Stampede
Shop products
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.

License(s)

  • MT, US: M-100273-001
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.