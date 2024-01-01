1g sativa-hybrid Rosin

Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.



The Strain

A sativa from Pot belly seed co with giggly, euphoric, and energizing effects. The most prominent flavor notes are sweet, cinnamon and earth. The top terpenes are myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene. Our consumers love this strain for its light flavor making it a perfect mixer.

