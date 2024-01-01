1g sativa-hybrid Rosin Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.
The Strain A sativa from Pot belly seed co with giggly, euphoric, and energizing effects. The most prominent flavor notes are sweet, cinnamon and earth. The top terpenes are myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene. Our consumers love this strain for its light flavor making it a perfect mixer.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.