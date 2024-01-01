Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.
The Strain This Indica gives an orange scent with a slight aftertone. This bud is identical to its namesake. If someone is looking for a terpy Indica, this is likely the strain for them! The buds are covered in beautiful, sparkly crystals. This strain has relaxing qualities that will ensure you get the good night’s sleep you deserve. Jungle Boys is the breeder of this strain, crossing Orange Daiquiri x TK ( Triangle Kush ).
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.