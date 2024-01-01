1g Indica- dominant Rosin



Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.



The Strain

This Indica gives an orange scent with a slight aftertone. This bud is identical to its namesake. If someone is looking for a terpy Indica, this is likely the strain for them! The buds are covered in beautiful, sparkly crystals. This strain has relaxing qualities that will ensure you get the good night’s sleep you deserve. Jungle Boys is the breeder of this strain, crossing Orange Daiquiri x TK ( Triangle Kush ).

