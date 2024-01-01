Sativa that's Uplifting, Euphoric sativa with orange hairs & crystal like buds. Dominant terpenes are myrcene & limonene Kobe fossil fuel - (kobe x fossil fuel) A sativa from Pot belly seed co with focusing, uplifting and mood enhancing effects. The most prominent flavor notes are gassy, floral, earth. The top terpenes are myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene. Our consumers love this strain for its super strong effects.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.