26.12mg THC Lemon Honey Hard Candies



THC distillate is a highly potent cannabis oil produced during a distillation process that extracts THC — the active cannabinoid compound responsible for inducing a high — from the cannabis plant itself.

This complex process results in a final product that could be considered one of the purest forms of THC.

Distillate is the base ingredient of most edibles . Edible cannabis travels first to your stomach then to your liver before getting into your bloodstream and brain. You will feel effects within 30 minutes to 2 hours of ingesting. Full effects can peak within 4 hours. Effects can last up to 12 hours after use. Some residual effects can last up to 24 hours.

