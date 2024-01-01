Shatter is a cannabis concentrate that is named for its hard, glass-like consistency that cracks, or shatters, when broken apart. The clear appearance is a result of less agitation during production. Shatter is usually dabbed, but can be used in bowls and joints as well.



The Strain

triple burger - A sativa hybrid from skunk house genetics with focusing, giggly, and mind clearing effects .The most prominent flavor notes are skunk, earth, and savory. The top terpenes are caryophyllene , limonene, and humulene. Our consumers love this strain for its classic funky taste and smell.

