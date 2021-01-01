About this product

The GVD CBD combines our state-of-the-art hardware (CBD delivery system and advanced microchip technology) with our proprietary CBD oil blend. Each GVD CBD contains 125mg of our lab tested CBD blend derived from certified organic hemp. The GVD CBD is pre-charged and has a usage capacity of 250+ inhalations.



To create our proprietary blend we have taken 99% pure CBD Isolate - derived from certified organic hemp and lab tested for purity/potency - and blend it with aromatic flavors to provide a great tasting vapor experience. CBD is known for its therapeutic properties, helping manage many ailments, improving overall quality of life, providing a relaxing, comfortable body focused experience, helping you maintain a balanced and clear headed day.



Each GVD CBD includes a complimentary Green Vapor multifunctional medical grade silicone ring. To use Simply remove GVD CBD from package, place Green Vapor multifunctional health grade Silicone ring at desired space along device, place device to your lips, inhale slowly and retain vapor for 2-3 seconds, exhale and enjoy.



